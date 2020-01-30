Maryland vs. Iowa: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
How to watch Maryland vs. Iowa basketball game
Who's Playing
Iowa @ Maryland
Current Records: Iowa 15-5; Maryland 16-4
What to Know
After two games on the road, the #15 Maryland Terrapins are heading back home. Maryland and the #18 Iowa Hawkeyes will face off in a Big Ten battle at 8:30 p.m. ET tonight at Xfinity Center. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as the Terrapins skips in on three wins and Iowa on five.
The Terrapins escaped with a win against the Indiana Hoosiers by the margin of a single free throw, 77-76. It was another big night for forward Jalen Smith, who posted a double-double on 29 points and 11 rebounds. Smith has posted a double-double in each of his past three games. Smith's points were the most he has had all year.
Meanwhile, Iowa didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Wisconsin Badgers on Monday, but they still walked away with a 68-62 victory. Four players on Iowa scored in the double digits: center Luka Garza (21), guard CJ Fredrick (17), guard Joe Wieskamp (12), and guard Joe Toussaint (11).
Maryland is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins bumped the Terrapins to 16-4 and the Hawkeyes to 15-5. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Terrapins are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Hawkeyes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 146
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Maryland have won four out of their last six games against Iowa.
- Jan 10, 2020 - Iowa 67 vs. Maryland 49
- Feb 19, 2019 - Maryland 66 vs. Iowa 65
- Jan 07, 2018 - Maryland 91 vs. Iowa 73
- Feb 25, 2017 - Iowa 83 vs. Maryland 69
- Jan 19, 2017 - Maryland 84 vs. Iowa 76
- Jan 28, 2016 - Maryland 74 vs. Iowa 68
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Power rankings: Kansas moves up
The final week of January gave us a good picture at which teams are starting to truly separate...
-
Top 25 And 1: Aztecs off to 22-0 start
The Aztecs are inching closer to an undefeated regular season
-
UNCA vs. Gardner-Webb odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's UNC Asheville vs. Gardner-Webb game...
-
Wisconsin's Davison suspended one game
Davison went low on Iowa's Connor McCaffery in the waning moments of the Badgers' loss
-
Nike under probe by SEC
The international apparel provider is accused of making payments to top tier basketball players...
-
UW second-leading scorer stepping away
King revealed that the Badgers program 'is not the right fit' for him
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home