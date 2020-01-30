Maryland vs. Iowa: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

Iowa @ Maryland

Current Records: Iowa 15-5; Maryland 16-4

What to Know

After two games on the road, the #15 Maryland Terrapins are heading back home. Maryland and the #18 Iowa Hawkeyes will face off in a Big Ten battle at 8:30 p.m. ET tonight at Xfinity Center. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as the Terrapins skips in on three wins and Iowa on five.

The Terrapins escaped with a win against the Indiana Hoosiers by the margin of a single free throw, 77-76. It was another big night for forward Jalen Smith, who posted a double-double on 29 points and 11 rebounds. Smith has posted a double-double in each of his past three games. Smith's points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, Iowa didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Wisconsin Badgers on Monday, but they still walked away with a 68-62 victory. Four players on Iowa scored in the double digits: center Luka Garza (21), guard CJ Fredrick (17), guard Joe Wieskamp (12), and guard Joe Toussaint (11).

Maryland is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped the Terrapins to 16-4 and the Hawkeyes to 15-5. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Terrapins are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Hawkeyes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 146

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Maryland have won four out of their last six games against Iowa.