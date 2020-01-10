Maryland vs. Iowa odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 10 predictions from proven model

The No. 12 Maryland Terrapins look to post their first road win of the season on Friday when they take on the host Iowa Hawkeyes in a key Big Ten battle. The Terrapins (13-2), who are tied with Rutgers for second place in the conference at 3-1, are 0-2 on the road this year, while the Hawkeyes (10-5), who are tied for 12th place in the Big Ten with Ohio State at 1-3, are 6-1 at home. Tip-off from Carver-Hawkeye Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET. Maryland beat Iowa 66-65 last year in Iowa.

The Terrapins are two-point favorites in the latest Maryland vs. Iowa odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 147. Before making any Iowa vs. Maryland picks of your own, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model and see what it has to say.

Now, the model has set its sights on Maryland vs. Iowa. Here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for Iowa vs. Maryland:

Maryland vs. Iowa spread: Maryland -2

Maryland vs. Iowa over-under: 147 points

Maryland vs. Iowa money line: Maryland -140, Iowa +114

MD: Maryland ranks sixth nationally in rebounding at 42.1 per game

IOWA: Iowa is averaging 80.4 points per game, 20th-best in the country

The model has taken into account that the Terrapins have had some success against the Hawkeyes and lead the all-time series 6-3. Maryland has won two straight in the series and four of five. It is also 2-1 all-time at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Terrapins enter Friday's game 20-8 against the spread in their last 28 road games following three or more consecutive home games.

Senior guard and All-American candidate Anthony Cowan Jr. has scored at least 16 points in nine of his last 11 games, and has scored 20 or more in five of those. Cowan leads the Big Ten in free throws made (78) and attempted (100), and has been named to the Wooden Award Top-25 list.

But just because the Terrapins have had a lot of success so far this season, does not guarantee they will win or cover the Maryland vs. Iowa spread on Friday.

That's because the Hawkeyes have won four of six games and have won five in a row at home. Iowa is looking to post its second consecutive winning season and eighth in the past nine years. In 10 seasons under coach Fran McCaffery, the Hawkeyes are 184-137. Iowa is also 6-0 against the spread in their last six games following an against-the-spread loss.

The Hawkeyes are led by junior big man Luka Garza, who on Tuesday at Nebraska became the 27th player in school history to record 1,000 points and 500 rebounds. Garza's 331 points are the most through the first 15 games of the season since Fred Brown scored 422 in 1970-71. Garza is also one of five Big Ten players to have multiple 30-point, 10-rebound performances in the same season since 2010-11.

