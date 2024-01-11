The Maryland Terrapins (9-6) and Michigan Wolverines (6-9) will both try to snap losing streaks when they square off on Thursday evening. Maryland is coming off back-to-back losses against Purdue and Minnesota after winning its previous five games. Michigan is riding a four-game losing streak, falling to Penn State in a 79-73 final on Sunday. The Terrapins and Wolverines both blew double-digit first-half leads their last time out.

Maryland vs. Michigan spread: Maryland -6

Maryland vs. Michigan over/under: 140.5 points

Maryland vs. Michigan money line: Maryland: -257, Michigan: +207

Why Maryland can cover

Maryland has only lost one home game since the beginning of November, and it came against top-ranked Purdue last week. The Terrapins have been solid at home otherwise, including a win over Penn State in overtime last month. Senior guard Jahmir Young poured in 28 points and grabbed eight rebounds in that game, while junior forward Julian Reese posted a double-double with 24 points and 15 rebounds.

They were unable to capitalize on an 11-point first-half lead against Minnesota on Sunday, eventually losing by three points on the road. Young leads the team with 19.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, while Reese (13.3) and Donta Scott (10.1) are both in double figures as well. Maryland is 19-1 in its last 20 home games, and Michigan has failed to cover the spread in five straight games.

Why Michigan can cover

This is the perfect opportunity for Michigan to get its season back on track, as it has dominated this head-to-head series. The Wolverines have won and covered the spread in five of the last six meetings between these teams, including an 81-46 win in one of the matchups last season. Despite their current struggles, they have covered the spread in six of their last eight road games.

The Wolverines led Penn State by 14 points late in the first half on Sunday before losing in a 79-73 final, as the Nittany Lions shot 55.2% from the floor in the second half. Forward Olivier Nkamhoua leads Michigan with 16.8 points and 7.7 rebounds, while guard Dug McDaniel is averaging a team-high 17.8 points. Maryland is 0-5 against the spread in its last five games against Big Ten opponents. See which team to pick here.

