Maryland vs. Michigan State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Maryland vs. Michigan State basketball game
Who's Playing
Michigan State @ Maryland
Current Records: Michigan State 19-9; Maryland 23-5
What to Know
After two games on the road, the #9 Maryland Terrapins are heading back home. The Terrapins and the #24 Michigan State Spartans will face off in a Big Ten battle at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Xfinity Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Maryland escaped with a win against the Minnesota Golden Gophers by the margin of a single free throw, 74-73. Having forecasted a close win for Maryland, the oddsmakers were right on the money. Guard Aaron Wiggins and forward Jalen Smith were among the main playmakers for Maryland as the former had 16 points and the latter dropped a double-double on 16 points and 12 rebounds.
Meanwhile, MSU beat the Iowa Hawkeyes 78-70 on Tuesday. It was another big night for MSU's guard Cassius Winston, who had 20 points and nine assists in addition to five boards.
The wins brought Maryland up to 23-5 and the Spartans to 19-9. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Maryland have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.10%, which places them 15th in college basketball. But MSU is even better: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.60%, which places them fifth in college basketball. We'll see if that edge gives MSU a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $118.47
Odds
The Terrapins are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 138
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Michigan State have won five out of their last seven games against Maryland.
- Feb 15, 2020 - Maryland 67 vs. Michigan State 60
- Jan 21, 2019 - Michigan State 69 vs. Maryland 55
- Jan 28, 2018 - Michigan State 74 vs. Maryland 68
- Jan 04, 2018 - Michigan State 91 vs. Maryland 61
- Mar 04, 2017 - Maryland 63 vs. Michigan State 60
- Mar 12, 2016 - Michigan State 64 vs. Maryland 61
- Jan 23, 2016 - Michigan State 74 vs. Maryland 65
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Picks, predictions for Saturday's games
Our experts pick the winners of the Spartans vs. the Terrapins, Kentucky vs. Auburn and the...
-
Duke vs. Virginia odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Duke vs. Virginia matchup 10,000...
-
Kentucky vs. Auburn odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Kentucky vs. Auburn matchup 10,000...
-
Kansas vs. KSU odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Kansas vs. Kansas State matchup 10,000...
-
Villanova vs. Providence odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Villanova vs. Providence matchup...
-
Kentucky goes for SEC title vs. Auburn
Kentucky is playing for an SEC regular-season championship against Auburn on Saturday
-
No. 3 Kansas topples No. 1 Baylor
No. 3 Kansas goes on the road and snaps No. 1 Baylor's 23-game winning streak
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish