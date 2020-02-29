Maryland vs. Michigan State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Michigan State @ Maryland

Current Records: Michigan State 19-9; Maryland 23-5

What to Know

After two games on the road, the #9 Maryland Terrapins are heading back home. The Terrapins and the #24 Michigan State Spartans will face off in a Big Ten battle at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Xfinity Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Maryland escaped with a win against the Minnesota Golden Gophers by the margin of a single free throw, 74-73. Having forecasted a close win for Maryland, the oddsmakers were right on the money. Guard Aaron Wiggins and forward Jalen Smith were among the main playmakers for Maryland as the former had 16 points and the latter dropped a double-double on 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, MSU beat the Iowa Hawkeyes 78-70 on Tuesday. It was another big night for MSU's guard Cassius Winston, who had 20 points and nine assists in addition to five boards.

The wins brought Maryland up to 23-5 and the Spartans to 19-9. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Maryland have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.10%, which places them 15th in college basketball. But MSU is even better: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.60%, which places them fifth in college basketball. We'll see if that edge gives MSU a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $118.47

Odds

The Terrapins are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 138

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Michigan State have won five out of their last seven games against Maryland.