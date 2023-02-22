Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Maryland
Current Records: Minnesota 7-18; Maryland 18-9
What to Know
The Minnesota Golden Gophers haven't won a contest against the Maryland Terrapins since Feb. 22 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. Minnesota and Maryland will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET at Xfinity Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The Golden Gophers came up short against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Monday, falling 78-69. Forward Jamison Battle did his best for Minnesota, finishing with 31 points (a whopping 45% of their total) in addition to six boards.
Meanwhile, Maryland was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 70-66 to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. One thing holding Maryland back was the mediocre play of forward Donta Scott, who did not have his best game: he finished with only five points on 2-for-16 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.
The losses put Minnesota at 7-18 and the Terrapins at 18-9. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Golden Gophers are 351st worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 61.5 on average. Maryland's defense has more to brag about, as they they rank 23rd in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 62.7 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Maryland have won nine out of their last 11 games against Minnesota.
- Feb 04, 2023 - Maryland 81 vs. Minnesota 46
- Mar 02, 2022 - Maryland 84 vs. Minnesota 73
- Feb 14, 2021 - Maryland 72 vs. Minnesota 59
- Jan 23, 2021 - Maryland 63 vs. Minnesota 49
- Feb 26, 2020 - Maryland 74 vs. Minnesota 73
- Mar 08, 2019 - Maryland 69 vs. Minnesota 60
- Jan 08, 2019 - Maryland 82 vs. Minnesota 67
- Jan 18, 2018 - Maryland 77 vs. Minnesota 66
- Feb 22, 2017 - Minnesota 89 vs. Maryland 75
- Jan 28, 2017 - Maryland 85 vs. Minnesota 78
- Feb 18, 2016 - Minnesota 68 vs. Maryland 63