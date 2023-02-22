Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Maryland

Current Records: Minnesota 7-18; Maryland 18-9

What to Know

The Minnesota Golden Gophers haven't won a contest against the Maryland Terrapins since Feb. 22 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. Minnesota and Maryland will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET at Xfinity Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Golden Gophers came up short against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Monday, falling 78-69. Forward Jamison Battle did his best for Minnesota, finishing with 31 points (a whopping 45% of their total) in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, Maryland was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 70-66 to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. One thing holding Maryland back was the mediocre play of forward Donta Scott, who did not have his best game: he finished with only five points on 2-for-16 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.

The losses put Minnesota at 7-18 and the Terrapins at 18-9. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Golden Gophers are 351st worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 61.5 on average. Maryland's defense has more to brag about, as they they rank 23rd in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 62.7 on average.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Maryland have won nine out of their last 11 games against Minnesota.