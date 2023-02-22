Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Maryland

Current Records: Minnesota 7-18; Maryland 18-9

What to Know

The Minnesota Golden Gophers haven't won a contest against the Maryland Terrapins since Feb. 22 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Golden Gophers and Maryland will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET at Xfinity Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Minnesota came up short against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Monday, falling 78-69. Forward Jamison Battle did his best for Minnesota, finishing with 31 points (a whopping 45% of their total) along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Maryland was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 70-66 to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Forward Donta Scott had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 36 minutes but putting up just five points on 2-for-16 shooting.

Minnesota have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 15.5-point spread they are up against. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 6-2 ATS in away games but only 10-13-2 all in all.

The Golden Gophers are now 7-18 while the Terrapins sit at 18-9. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Minnesota is stumbling into the matchup with the 352nd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 61.5 on average. Maryland's defense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with only 62.7 points allowed per game on average, good for 23rd best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.11

Odds

The Terrapins are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Golden Gophers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terrapins as a 16.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Maryland have won nine out of their last 11 games against Minnesota.