Maryland vs. Minnesota odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 26 predictions by model on 66-40 run

After falling at Ohio State on Sunday, the No. 9 Maryland Terrapins look to get back on track when they take on the host Minnesota Golden Gophers in a key Big Ten battle on Wednesday in Minneapolis. The Terrapins (22-5), who are first in the conference at 12-4, look to win their 10th game in 11 tries, while the Golden Gophers (13-13), who are 11th in the league at 7-9, will look to keep their fading NCAA Tournament hopes alive.

Tip-off from Williams Arena is set for 9 p.m. ET. Maryland leads the all-time series 9-2. The Golden Gophers are one-point favorites in the latest Maryland vs. Minnesota odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 134. Before making any Minnesota vs. Maryland picks or college basketball predictions, be sure to see what the proven SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Maryland vs. Minnesota spread: Minnesota -1

Maryland vs. Minnesota over-under: 134 points

Maryland vs. Minnesota money line: Minnesota -115, Maryland -103

UM: Maryland is 44th nationally in total rebounds at 38.8.

MIN: Minnesota is allowing 65.6 points per game.

Why Maryland can cover

The Terrapins have all but taken control of the Big Ten, leading the conference by two full games in the loss column. Maryland has lost just once since falling to Wisconsin 56-54 on Jan. 14. The Terrapins have won 20 or more games in two straight years and in five of the past six. Overall, Maryland has had 27 consecutive winning seasons.

Senior guard Anthony Cowan Jr. has been red hot, scoring in double figures in nine straight games, and recorded a double-double in a win over Nebraska on Feb. 11. Cowan is averaging a team-high 16.4 points and 4.6 assists, while adding 3.5 rebounds per game. Cowan dished out seven assists in the loss at Ohio State on Sunday before fouling out.

Why Minnesota can cover

Even so, the Terrapins aren't a lock to cover the Maryland vs. Minnesota spread. That's because the Golden Gophers are in desperation mode if they are to make the NCAA Tournament. Minnesota is coming off a big 83-57 win over Northwestern and is looking for its second straight winning season and third in four years. In seven seasons under coach Richard Pitino, the Golden Gophers are 125-105 (.543).

Offensively, sophomore center Daniel Oturu has been dominant at times this season and has reached double figures in all but one game, including a season-high 32 points to go along with 16 rebounds in a loss at Penn State on Feb. 8. He has recorded 15 double-doubles this year and is averaging 19.7 points and 11.4 rebounds per game.

How to make Maryland vs. Minnesota picks

