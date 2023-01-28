Who's Playing

Nebraska @ Maryland

Current Records: Nebraska 10-11; Maryland 13-7

What to Know

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Maryland Terrapins and are hoping to record their first win since March 14 of 2019. Nebraska and Maryland will face off in a Big Ten battle at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Xfinity Center. The Terrapins should still be feeling good after a victory, while Nebraska will be looking to get back in the win column.

Nebraska received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 78-63 to the Northwestern Wildcats. The losing side was boosted by guard Keisei Tominaga, who had 22 points.

Meanwhile, the Wisconsin Badgers typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Maryland proved too difficult a challenge. Maryland strolled past the Badgers with points to spare, taking the contest 73-55. Four players on the Terrapins scored in the double digits: guard Jahmir Young (22), forward Donta Scott (14), forward Julian Reese (14), and guard Hakim Hart (13).

The Cornhuskers have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11-point spread they are up against. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 4-9 ATS when expected to lose.

Nebraska's loss took them down to 10-11 while Maryland's win pulled them up to 13-7. On Wednesday Maryland relied heavily on Jahmir Young, who had 22 points and five assists along with eight boards. It will be up to Nebraska's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Terrapins are a big 11-point favorite against the Cornhuskers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Terrapins, as the game opened with the Terrapins as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Maryland have won eight out of their last 11 games against Nebraska.