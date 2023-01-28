Who's Playing
Nebraska @ Maryland
Current Records: Nebraska 10-11; Maryland 13-7
What to Know
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Maryland Terrapins and are hoping to record their first win since March 14 of 2019. Nebraska and Maryland will face off in a Big Ten battle at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Xfinity Center. The Terrapins should still be feeling good after a victory, while Nebraska will be looking to get back in the win column.
Nebraska received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 78-63 to the Northwestern Wildcats. The losing side was boosted by guard Keisei Tominaga, who had 22 points.
Meanwhile, the Wisconsin Badgers typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Maryland proved too difficult a challenge. Maryland strolled past the Badgers with points to spare, taking the contest 73-55. Four players on the Terrapins scored in the double digits: guard Jahmir Young (22), forward Donta Scott (14), forward Julian Reese (14), and guard Hakim Hart (13).
The Cornhuskers have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11-point spread they are up against. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 4-9 ATS when expected to lose.
Nebraska's loss took them down to 10-11 while Maryland's win pulled them up to 13-7. On Wednesday Maryland relied heavily on Jahmir Young, who had 22 points and five assists along with eight boards. It will be up to Nebraska's defense to limit his damage.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
Odds
The Terrapins are a big 11-point favorite against the Cornhuskers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Terrapins, as the game opened with the Terrapins as a 9.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -108
Series History
Maryland have won eight out of their last 11 games against Nebraska.
- Feb 18, 2022 - Maryland 90 vs. Nebraska 74
- Feb 17, 2021 - Maryland 79 vs. Nebraska 71
- Feb 16, 2021 - Maryland 64 vs. Nebraska 50
- Feb 11, 2020 - Maryland 72 vs. Nebraska 70
- Mar 14, 2019 - Nebraska 69 vs. Maryland 61
- Feb 06, 2019 - Maryland 60 vs. Nebraska 45
- Jan 02, 2019 - Maryland 74 vs. Nebraska 72
- Feb 13, 2018 - Nebraska 70 vs. Maryland 66
- Jan 01, 2017 - Nebraska 67 vs. Maryland 65
- Mar 11, 2016 - Maryland 97 vs. Nebraska 86
- Feb 03, 2016 - Maryland 70 vs. Nebraska 65