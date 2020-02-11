Maryland vs. Nebraska odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 11 predictions from proven model

A Big Ten battle is on tap between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the No. 9 Maryland Terrapins at 8:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Xfinity Center. The Terrapins are 19-4 overall and 13-0 at home, while Nebraska is 7-16 overall and 0-8 on the road. Maryland has won six consecutive games and has not lost since January 14. Nebraska is on an eight-game losing streak and has not won since January 3. The Terrapins are favored by 17.5 points in the latest Maryland vs. Nebraska odds, while the over-under is set at 147.5. Before entering any Nebraska vs. Maryland picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Maryland vs. Nebraska spread: Maryland -17.5

Maryland vs. Nebraska over-under: 147.5 points

Maryland vs. Nebraska money line: Maryland -2386, Nebraska 1173

What you need to know about Maryland

Maryland beat the Illinois Fighting Illini 75-66 this past Friday. It was another big night for Anthony Cowan Jr., who had 20 points and seven assists. Darryl Morsell added 18 points. The Terrapins took sole possession of first place in the Big Ten with the victory. Illinois led by as many as 14 points in the first half, but Maryland scored the game's first 11 points after the half and never trailed again.

What you need to know about Nebraska

Nebraska suffered a tough 96-72 defeat to the Iowa Hawkeyes this past Saturday. Jervay Green had 18 points in addition to seven rebounds. Iowa scored 21 of the game's first 26 points. The Hawkeyes also scored 25 of the first 33 points after halftime.

