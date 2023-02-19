The last time Maryland (18-8) played Nebraska (13-14), Jahmir Young finished with 18 points and seven assists as the Terrapins cruised to a 19-point win on January 28. The two programs meet again on Sunday, but the Huskers come into the matchup with a bit of momentum after winning three of their last four games. The history between the two teams is relatively brief, but the Terps are 11-3 all-time against Nebraska.

Tip-off from Pinnacle Bank Arena, where Nebraska is 9-3 this season, is set for 5 p.m. ET. The Terrapins are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Nebraska vs. Maryland odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 135.5. Before entering any Maryland vs. Nebraska picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 15 of the season 66-38 on all-top rated college basketball picks this season, returning almost $1,700 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nebraska vs. Maryland. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Nebraska vs. Maryland:

Nebraska vs. Maryland spread: Nebraska +5.5

Nebraska vs. Maryland over/under: 135.5 points

Nebraska vs. Maryland money line: Nebraska +185, Maryland -225

Nebraska vs. Maryland picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Nebraska

The Huskers broke Rutgers' heart on Valentine's Day when they took an 87-72 victory from the Scarlet Knights on Tuesday. Nebraska's success was powered by guard Sam Griesel, who posted a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds. Guard Keisei Tominaga also had a strong performance, recording 22 points in the win.

Nebraska has shot better than 48% from the field in three of their last four games, and has twice held opponents to 40% or lower in two of those contests. Tominaga has been especially productive during that run, averaging 24.5 points while shooting 47.4% from beyond the 3-point line in his last four appearances. He could have a more difficult time hitting 3-pointers against the Terps, however, who have only allowed opponents to make 31.2% of their attempts from deep this season.

What you need to know about Maryland

Maryland should be riding high on Sunday after knocking off the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers in their last game on Thursday, 68-54. Young led the way on offense with 20 points and five rebounds. Julian Reese finished one rebound shy of a double-double, as he came away with 10 points and nine boards in the game.

One thing the Terps got away with in their last meeting with Nebraska was the 3-point shooting differential. Maryland made a pedestrian 34.8% of their shots from downtown, while the Huskers knocked down 42.9%. In the last meeting between the two sides, Donald Carey scored 16 points, but in the five games since then, he's only scored 18 total points.

How to make Maryland vs. Nebraska picks

The model has simulated Nebraska vs. Maryland 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Nebraska vs. Maryland? And which side of the spread is a must-back? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.