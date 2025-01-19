The Maryland Terrapins will host the Nebraska Cornhuskers for a Big Ten clash on Sunday where both teams are in need of a victory. Maryland is 13-5 on the season and 3-4 in conference play, while Nebraska is 12-5 and 2-4 in the league. The Terps have won and covered two of their last three head-to-head matchups with the Cornhuskers.

Tipoff from the Xfinity Center in College Park, Md., is set for noon ET. The Terps are 9.5-point home favorites in the latest Maryland vs. Nebraska odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 148. Before entering any Nebraska vs. Maryland picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Maryland vs. Nebraska spread: Maryland -9.5

Maryland vs. Nebraska over/under: 148 points

Maryland vs. Nebraska money line: Maryland -478, Nebraska +359

Maryland vs. Nebraska streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why you should back Maryland

The Terps are coming off a heartbreaking 76-74 loss to Northwestern on Thursday in Evanston. Julian Reese led all scorers with 23 points but Maryland shot just 38.1% from the floor as a team. Derik Queen snatched a game-high 14 rebounds as well, but only scored nine points on four-of-nine shooting and turned the ball over five times.

The five-star freshman center is averaging 15.8 points and 8.1 rebounds per game while shooting 56.0% from the floor, so Maryland will certainly be looking more from Queen on Sunday. Despite the loss to Northwestern, Maryland still ranks in the top 30 in Division I in scoring and points allowed, and the Terrapins are 10-8 against the spread on the season.

Why you should back Nebraska

Meanwhile, Nebraska has lost three games in a row after losing to Rutgers 85-82 on Thursday. The Cornhuskers had five players reach double-figures in scoring during the defeat and were led by Brice Williams (21) and Juwan Gary (20).

However, Fred Hoiberg's squad didn't have answers for Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper. Nebraska is giving up an average of 95.3 points per game during its current losing streak and its opponents are 48-of-97 from the 3-point line during that span, so they'll need to tighten up defensively. The Huskers are still 9-8 against the number in 2024-25.

