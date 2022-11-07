Who's Playing

Niagara @ Maryland

What to Know

The Niagara Purple Eagles and the Maryland Terrapins will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 7th at Xfinity Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. Niagara struggled last year, ending up 14-16. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Maryland (15-17), either, so the team is looking forward to a new start.

Since the experts predict a loss, the Purple Eagles will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: BTN Plus

BTN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.28

Odds

The Terrapins are a big 17-point favorite against the Purple Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Terrapins, as the game opened with the Terrapins as a 15.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.