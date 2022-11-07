Who's Playing
Niagara @ Maryland
What to Know
The Niagara Purple Eagles and the Maryland Terrapins will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 7th at Xfinity Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. Niagara struggled last year, ending up 14-16. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Maryland (15-17), either, so the team is looking forward to a new start.
Since the experts predict a loss, the Purple Eagles will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland
- TV: BTN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $4.28
Odds
The Terrapins are a big 17-point favorite against the Purple Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Terrapins, as the game opened with the Terrapins as a 15.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.