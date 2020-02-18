Maryland vs. Northwestern: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Northwestern @ Maryland

Current Records: Northwestern 6-18; Maryland 21-4

What to Know

The #7 Maryland Terrapins are 7-1 against the Northwestern Wildcats since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Tuesday. Maryland and Northwestern will face off in a Big Ten battle at 8 p.m. ET at Xfinity Center. The Terrapins are cruising in on an eight-game winning streak while Northwestern is stumbling in off of nine consecutive losses.

Maryland was able to grind out a solid victory over the Michigan State Spartans this past Saturday, winning 67-60. Maryland's guard Anthony Cowan Jr. did his thing and shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 24 points.

Meanwhile, the game between Northwestern and the Penn State Nittany Lions this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Northwestern falling 77-61 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. One thing holding Northwestern back was the mediocre play of guard Boo Buie, who did not have his best game; he played for 35 minutes with.

Maryland's win brought them up to 21-4 while the Wildcats' loss pulled them down to 6-18. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Terrapins enter the contest with 4.6 blocked shots per game on average, good for 16th best in college basketball. As for Northwestern, they rank 16th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 2.8 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Terrapins are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terrapins as a 15-point favorite.

Over/Under: 133

Series History

Maryland have won seven out of their last eight games against Northwestern.