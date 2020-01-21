Maryland vs. Northwestern odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 21 predictions from proven model

The Northwestern Wildcats will take on the No. 17 Maryland Terrapins at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Northwestern is 6-11 overall and 4-5 at home, while Maryland is 14-4 overall and 0-4 on the road. Maryland has lost two of its past three games. Northwestern has lost seven of its past eight games. The Terrapins are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Northwestern vs. Maryland odds, while the over-under is set at 130.5. Before entering any Maryland vs. Northwestern picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The Wildcats fell 75-71 to Illinois on Saturday. Four players on the Wildcats scored in double digits: Robbie Beran (17), Miller Kopp (16), Pat Spencer (14), and Ryan Young (12). Kopp hit a 3-pointer with seven seconds remaining to pull within two points, but Illinois then sank a pair of free throws to seal the loss for Northwestern.

Meanwhile, Maryland was able to grind out a solid win over Purdue on Saturday, 57-50. It was another big night for Jalen Smith, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 10 boards in addition to four blocks. The Terrapins scored the game's first nine points and moved out to an 18-point lead. Purdue rallied back to within three points with under four minutes remaining but did not score in the final 3:52. Anthony Cowan had seven assists.

