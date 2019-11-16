Maryland vs. Oakland: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Maryland vs. Oakland basketball game
Who's Playing
Maryland (home) vs. Oakland (away)
Current Records: Maryland 2-0; Oakland 3-1
Last Season Records: Maryland 22-10; Oakland 16-17
What to Know
The Oakland Golden Grizzlies are packing up and heading on the road for their first away contest this season. They face off against the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday at Xfinity Center at noon ET.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 22 turnovers, Oakland took down the Southern Illinois Salukis 61-52 on Sunday. Among those leading the charge for the Golden Grizzlies was F Daniel Oladapo, who had 23 points in addition to six rebounds.
Meanwhile, Maryland also played a game with a lot of turnovers (34) and won 73-55 over the Rhode Island Rams. Maryland's success was spearheaded by the efforts of G Aaron Wiggins, who posted a double-double on 13 points and 13 boards, and F Jalen Smith, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 11 boards.
Their wins bumped Oakland to 3-1 and the Terrapins to 2-0. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
