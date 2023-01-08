Who's Playing
Ohio State @ Maryland
Current Records: Ohio State 10-4; Maryland 10-5
What to Know
The #24 Ohio State Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 1 p.m. ET Jan. 8 at Xfinity Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Buckeyes winning the first 82-67 at home and Maryland taking the second 75-60.
OSU lost a heartbreaker to the Purdue Boilermakers when they met last January, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Thursday. OSU fell just short of Purdue by a score of 71-69. That makes it the first time this season OSU has let down their home crowd. The losing side was boosted by forward Brice Sensabaugh, who had 21 points along with five boards.
Meanwhile, the Terrapins received a tough blow this past Thursday as they fell 64-50 to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Forward Donta Scott had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only six points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Buckeyes are expected to win a tight contest Sunday. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with OSU, who are 7-7 against the spread.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Buckeyes are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Terrapins, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Maryland have won eight out of their last 12 games against Ohio State.
- Feb 27, 2022 - Maryland 75 vs. Ohio State 60
- Feb 06, 2022 - Ohio State 82 vs. Maryland 67
- Feb 08, 2021 - Ohio State 73 vs. Maryland 65
- Feb 23, 2020 - Ohio State 79 vs. Maryland 72
- Jan 07, 2020 - Maryland 67 vs. Ohio State 55
- Feb 23, 2019 - Maryland 72 vs. Ohio State 62
- Jan 18, 2019 - Maryland 75 vs. Ohio State 61
- Jan 11, 2018 - Ohio State 91 vs. Maryland 69
- Feb 11, 2017 - Maryland 86 vs. Ohio State 77
- Jan 31, 2017 - Maryland 77 vs. Ohio State 71
- Jan 31, 2016 - Maryland 66 vs. Ohio State 61
- Jan 16, 2016 - Maryland 100 vs. Ohio State 65