Who's Playing

Ohio State @ Maryland

Current Records: Ohio State 10-4; Maryland 10-5

What to Know

The #24 Ohio State Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 1 p.m. ET Jan. 8 at Xfinity Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Buckeyes winning the first 82-67 at home and Maryland taking the second 75-60.

OSU lost a heartbreaker to the Purdue Boilermakers when they met last January, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Thursday. OSU fell just short of Purdue by a score of 71-69. That makes it the first time this season OSU has let down their home crowd. The losing side was boosted by forward Brice Sensabaugh, who had 21 points along with five boards.

Meanwhile, the Terrapins received a tough blow this past Thursday as they fell 64-50 to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Forward Donta Scott had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only six points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Buckeyes are expected to win a tight contest Sunday. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with OSU, who are 7-7 against the spread.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Buckeyes are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Terrapins, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Maryland have won eight out of their last 12 games against Ohio State.