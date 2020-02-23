Maryland vs. Ohio State odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 23 predictions by model on 54-30 run

It's a matchup of ranked Big Ten teams when the 25th-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes host the No. 7 Maryland Terrapins on Sunday afternoon. The Terrapins (22-4) have won nine in a row and come in off a 76-67 win against Northwestern on Tuesday. The Buckeyes (17-9) have won five of their last seven after a rough stretch that put them in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament. They lost to No. 20 Iowa 85-76 on Thursday, but a win against Maryland would solidify their resume to get back to the big dance.

Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. ET at the Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio. The Buckeyes are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Maryland vs. Ohio State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 132.5. Before making any Ohio State vs. Maryland picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Maryland vs. Ohio State spread: Ohio State -2.5

Maryland vs. Ohio State over-under: 132.5

Maryland vs. Ohio State money line: Buckeyes -147, Terrapins +120

OSU: F Kaleb Wesson is 17-of-32 on three-pointers over the past 10 home games.

MD: G Anthony Cowan Jr. is averaging 22.3 points over the past six games.

Why Ohio State can cover

Ohio State is 5-0 against the spread with the rest disadvantage this season, and the Buckeyes can play with anyone if they avoid turnovers and hit their three-pointers. They are 17th in the nation in three-point shooting at 37.8 percent, with Duane Washington Jr. taking a team-high 110 attempts and making 39.1 percent.

Kaleb Wesson is the leading scorer and rebounder for the Buckeyes, who are 10-4 against the spread at home. The junior averages nearly a double-double, averaging 13.9 points and 9.3 rebounds, and he is one of five players averaging at least two assists. Junior guard CJ Walker leads the team in assists (3.4) and steals (1.3), and freshman E.J. Liddell is emerging as the season goes on, and he scored a team-high 17 points in the loss to Iowa.

Why Maryland can cover

Even so, the Buckeyes aren't a lock to cover the Ohio State vs. Maryland spread. That's because Maryland is 8-6-1 against the spread in conference games this season, and the Terrapins lead the Big Ten by two games. Sophomore forward Jalen Smith is an All-America candidate and has nine consecutive double-doubles. He enters Sunday's showdown averaging 15.4 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. Senior Anthony Cowan is the top scorer at 16.7 and dishes out 4.5 assists, while fellow guards Darryl Morsell and Eric Ayala each chip in more than eight points and two assists per contest.

Smith also plays a big role on defense for the Terrapins, who have covered the spread in three of their four games against ranked teams. The 6-foot-10 sophomore blocks 2.3 shots and is third in the Big Ten with 7.3 defensive rebounds per game. The Terrapins also rank 18th in the nation in field-goal percentage defense (38.7) and 25th in scoring (62.3 points per game).

