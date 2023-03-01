The No. 21 Maryland Terrapins will aim for a season sweep of the Ohio State Buckeyes when the Big Ten foes square off on Wednesday night. Maryland has won four of its last five games to jump back into the Top 25, recording a 75-59 win over Northwestern on Sunday. Ohio State, meanwhile, snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 72-60 win over Illinois on Sunday.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Terrapins are favored by 1 point in the latest Ohio State vs. Maryland odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 136.

Ohio State vs. Maryland spread: Ohio State +1

Ohio State vs. Maryland over/under: 136 points

Ohio State vs. Maryland money line: Ohio State +100, Maryland -120

Why Ohio State can cover

Ohio State generated momentum for the first time in more than a month when it took down Illinois as a 4-point underdog on Sunday afternoon. The Buckeyes made a lineup change last week, starting four true freshmen in back-to-back games. Bruce Thornton scored 20 points for Ohio State in the win over the Illini, while fellow freshman Brice Sensabaugh scored 14.

Senior Justice Sueing played his role as a veteran, posting a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Sensabaugh is one of the top freshmen in college basketball, leading Ohio State with 16.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. The Buckeyes are riding a remarkable 13-game winning streak in Wednesday home games, while Maryland has only covered the spread six times in its last 20 March games.

Why Maryland can cover

Ohio State finally snapped its cold stretch on Sunday, but the Buckeyes had lost nine straight games and 14 of their last 15 prior to that contest. Maryland completed a 10-0 home conference record on Sunday, cruising to a double-digit win against a streaking Northwestern team. The Terrapins became the second team in league history to go 10-0 in Big Ten home games, joining Purdue (2018-19).

Senior guard Jahmir Young leads Maryland with 16.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, scoring in double figures in every game since Jan. 1. Hakim Hart (12.0), Donta Scott (12.0) and Julian Reese (11.2) are each double-digit scorers as well. They are 9-4 straight up and against the spread in their last 13 games against Ohio State, and they have gone 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games overall this season.

