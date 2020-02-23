Maryland vs. Ohio State score, takeaways: Buckeyes improve projected NCAA Tournament seeding with victory
Maryland now becomes the fifth top-10 team to lose this weekend
Maryland joined the ranks of fallen powers on Sunday, becoming the fifth top-10 team to lose this weekend as Ohio State snapped the Terrapins' nine-game winning streak with a 79-72 victory.
No. 25 Ohio State (18-9, 8-8 Big Ten) will likely move from a projected No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament, where it currently sits in the latest Bracketology breakdown, to a No. 6 seed, according to CBS Sports expert Jerry Palm. Maryland entered as a projected No. 2 seed and its projection is not expected to change, according to Palm.
Maryland's Anthony Cowan fouled out with 3:54 remaining when he picked up a technical foul for protesting a no-call as he made a driving lay-up that was contested by Ohio State's Kaleb Wesson. That left the Terrapins without their leading scorer down the stretch. Cowan scored just 10 points, and the Terrapins' other star struggled, too, as sophomore forward Jalen Smith's nation-leading streak of nine straight double-doubles was snapped. Smith finished with eight points and seven rebounds
Luther Muhammad led the Buckeyes in the victory with 22 points as Ohio State improved to 5-8 in Quadrant 1 games. The win is the sixth in the last eight games for an Ohio State team that finally re-entered the AP Top 25 this week after four weeks outside of the poll.
CBS Sports will update this story shortly with the key takeaways from the Buckeyes' win over the Terps.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MSU student hits full-court payday
It was the biggest shot Montana State hit all night
-
Indiana takes down No. 9 PSU
The Hoosiers' bubble status was helped with a quality win against the top-10 Nittany Lions
-
Bubble Watch: Wisconsin-Rutgers clash
A Big Ten clash leads the slate on Sunday of teams aiming for March Madness
-
Bracketology: Kansas jumps Baylor
There were plenty of upsets on Saturday, but the projected NCAA Tournament bracket underwent...
-
Top 25 And 1: Kansas moves to No. 1
The Jayhawks benefitted from a huge victory on the road -- and Gonzaga's loss at BYU
-
Maryland vs. Ohio State odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Maryland vs. Ohio State matchup 10,000...
-
No. 3 Kansas topples No. 1 Baylor
No. 3 Kansas goes on the road and snaps No. 1 Baylor's 23-game winning streak
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish