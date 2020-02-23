Maryland vs. Ohio State score, takeaways: Buckeyes improve projected NCAA Tournament seeding with victory

Maryland joined the ranks of fallen powers on Sunday, becoming the fifth top-10 team to lose this weekend as Ohio State snapped the Terrapins' nine-game winning streak with a 79-72 victory.

No. 25 Ohio State (18-9, 8-8 Big Ten) will likely move from a projected No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament, where it currently sits in the latest Bracketology breakdown, to a No. 6 seed, according to CBS Sports expert Jerry Palm. Maryland entered as a projected No. 2 seed and its projection is not expected to change, according to Palm.

Maryland's Anthony Cowan fouled out with 3:54 remaining when he picked up a technical foul for protesting a no-call as he made a driving lay-up that was contested by Ohio State's Kaleb Wesson. That left the Terrapins without their leading scorer down the stretch. Cowan scored just 10 points, and the Terrapins' other star struggled, too, as sophomore forward Jalen Smith's nation-leading streak of nine straight double-doubles was snapped. Smith finished with eight points and seven rebounds

Luther Muhammad led the Buckeyes in the victory with 22 points as Ohio State improved to 5-8 in Quadrant 1 games. The win is the sixth in the last eight games for an Ohio State team that finally re-entered the AP Top 25 this week after four weeks outside of the poll.

