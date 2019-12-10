Maryland vs. Penn State odds, spread: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions for Dec. 10 from proven model

The Penn State Nittany Lions will take on the No. 4 Maryland Terrapins at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State is 7-2 overall and 5-0 at home, while Maryland is 10-0 and is on the road for the first time. The latest Penn State vs. Maryland odds list this game as a pick'em, while the over-under is set at 141. Maryland is off to its best start since it won 10 in a row to open the 1998-99 season. The Nittany Lions have split their last four games after winning their first five. The Terrapins have lost at Penn State in each of the past three seasons. Before entering any Maryland vs. Penn State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Penn State vs. Maryland 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

It's never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 106-74, which was the final score in Penn State's tilt against Ohio State on Saturday. Izaiah Brockington put forth a good effort for the losing side, as he had 19 points. Ohio State scored 43 points in the game's final 12 minutes.

The Nittany Lions allowed 100 points for the first time since 2017. Penn State had just 25 rebounds, far below its average of 44.

Meanwhile, Maryland escaped with a win against Illinois by the margin of a single free throw, 59-58. Anthony Cowan Jr. had 20 points and six assists along with seven rebounds. Cowan hit a tying 3-pointer in the final 20 seconds and a go-ahead free throw with 2.1 seconds left.

Jalen Smith had 14 points and 13 rebounds, earning his sixth double-double of the season. Maryland rallied from a 15-point second half deficit to remain undefeated and win its first Big Ten matchup of the season.

