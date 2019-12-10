Maryland vs. Penn State odds, spread: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions for Dec. 10 from proven model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Maryland and Penn State. Here are the results:
The Penn State Nittany Lions will take on the No. 4 Maryland Terrapins at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State is 7-2 overall and 5-0 at home, while Maryland is 10-0 and is on the road for the first time. The latest Penn State vs. Maryland odds list this game as a pick'em, while the over-under is set at 141. Maryland is off to its best start since it won 10 in a row to open the 1998-99 season. The Nittany Lions have split their last four games after winning their first five. The Terrapins have lost at Penn State in each of the past three seasons. Before entering any Maryland vs. Penn State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Penn State vs. Maryland 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
It's never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 106-74, which was the final score in Penn State's tilt against Ohio State on Saturday. Izaiah Brockington put forth a good effort for the losing side, as he had 19 points. Ohio State scored 43 points in the game's final 12 minutes.
The Nittany Lions allowed 100 points for the first time since 2017. Penn State had just 25 rebounds, far below its average of 44.
Meanwhile, Maryland escaped with a win against Illinois by the margin of a single free throw, 59-58. Anthony Cowan Jr. had 20 points and six assists along with seven rebounds. Cowan hit a tying 3-pointer in the final 20 seconds and a go-ahead free throw with 2.1 seconds left.
Jalen Smith had 14 points and 13 rebounds, earning his sixth double-double of the season. Maryland rallied from a 15-point second half deficit to remain undefeated and win its first Big Ten matchup of the season.
So who wins Maryland vs. Penn State? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Maryland vs. Penn State spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: No. 1 UL faces Texas Tech
The Cardinals are 9-0 with eight double-digit victories heading into Tuesday's game vs. the...
-
NC State responds to NCAA's NOA
NC State is challenging the evidence the NCAA presented in its earlier notice of allegations
-
UConn vs. Indiana odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's UConn vs. Indiana game 10,000 times.
-
Duke's Carey is Freshman of the Week
Carey had a stellar week and Edwards bumps UNC's Cole Anthony from the top spot in our freshman...
-
Louisville vs. TTU odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Louisville vs. Texas Tech game 10,000...
-
This AP voter has Ohio State way too low
The Buckeyes are 9-0 with three wins over top-25 KenPom teams by at least 25 points
-
Ohio State throttles UNC in Chapel Hill
Ohio State passed its first big road test of the season with flying colors against UNC in a...
-
Michigan State vs. Duke live updates
Vernon Carey's 26 points paced the Blue Devils in an easy road victory over the Spartans