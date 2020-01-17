Maryland vs. Purdue: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Maryland vs. Purdue basketball game
Who's Playing
Purdue @ Maryland
Current Records: Purdue 10-7; Maryland 13-4
What to Know
After two games on the road, the #17 Maryland Terrapins are heading back home. They will take on the Purdue Boilermakers at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Xfinity Center. Purdue will be strutting in after a win while the Terrapins will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Maryland needed just a quick three to secure the win on Tuesday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 56-54 to the Wisconsin Badgers. Maryland's loss came about despite a quality game from F Jalen Smith, who had 18 points in addition to nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, Purdue took their game against the Michigan State Spartans on Sunday by a conclusive 71-42 score. Purdue got double-digit scores from four players: F Trevion Williams (16), F Evan Boudreaux (11), G Sasha Stefanovic (10), and G Eric Hunter Jr. (10).
Maryland had enough points to win and then some against Purdue when the two teams previously met in February of last year, taking their contest 70-56. Will the Terrapins repeat their success, or do the Boilermakers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Purdue have won five out of their last seven games against Maryland.
- Feb 12, 2019 - Maryland 70 vs. Purdue 56
- Dec 06, 2018 - Purdue 62 vs. Maryland 60
- Jan 31, 2018 - Purdue 75 vs. Maryland 67
- Dec 01, 2017 - Purdue 80 vs. Maryland 75
- Feb 04, 2017 - Purdue 73 vs. Maryland 72
- Feb 27, 2016 - Purdue 83 vs. Maryland 79
- Feb 06, 2016 - Maryland 72 vs. Purdue 61
