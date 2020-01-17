Maryland vs. Purdue: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

How to watch Maryland vs. Purdue basketball game

Who's Playing

Purdue @ Maryland

Current Records: Purdue 10-7; Maryland 13-4

What to Know

After two games on the road, the #17 Maryland Terrapins are heading back home. They will take on the Purdue Boilermakers at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Xfinity Center. Purdue will be strutting in after a win while the Terrapins will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Maryland needed just a quick three to secure the win on Tuesday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 56-54 to the Wisconsin Badgers. Maryland's loss came about despite a quality game from F Jalen Smith, who had 18 points in addition to nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Purdue took their game against the Michigan State Spartans on Sunday by a conclusive 71-42 score. Purdue got double-digit scores from four players: F Trevion Williams (16), F Evan Boudreaux (11), G Sasha Stefanovic (10), and G Eric Hunter Jr. (10).

Maryland had enough points to win and then some against Purdue when the two teams previously met in February of last year, taking their contest 70-56. Will the Terrapins repeat their success, or do the Boilermakers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
  • Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland
  • TV: ESPN2
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Purdue have won five out of their last seven games against Maryland.

  • Feb 12, 2019 - Maryland 70 vs. Purdue 56
  • Dec 06, 2018 - Purdue 62 vs. Maryland 60
  • Jan 31, 2018 - Purdue 75 vs. Maryland 67
  • Dec 01, 2017 - Purdue 80 vs. Maryland 75
  • Feb 04, 2017 - Purdue 73 vs. Maryland 72
  • Feb 27, 2016 - Purdue 83 vs. Maryland 79
  • Feb 06, 2016 - Maryland 72 vs. Purdue 61
