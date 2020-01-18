Maryland vs. Purdue live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Maryland vs. Purdue basketball game
Who's Playing
Purdue @ Maryland
Current Records: Purdue 10-7; Maryland 13-4
What to Know
The Purdue Boilermakers will take on the #17 Maryland Terrapins at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Xfinity Center. Purdue will be strutting in after a win while Maryland will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Boilermakers made easy work of the Michigan State Spartans on Sunday and carried off a 71-42 victory. Purdue got double-digit scores from four players: F Trevion Williams (16), F Evan Boudreaux (11), G Sasha Stefanovic (10), and G Eric Hunter Jr. (10).
Meanwhile, Maryland needed just a quick three to secure the win on Tuesday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 56-54 to the Wisconsin Badgers. Maryland's loss came about despite a quality game from F Jalen Smith, who had 18 points along with nine rebounds.
Purdue isn't expected to pull this one out (Maryland is favored by 5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever the Boilermakers hit the road.
When the two teams previously met in February of last year, the Boilermakers lost to the Terrapins by a decisive 70-56 margin. Can the Boilermakers avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Terrapins are a 5-point favorite against the Boilermakers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 126
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Purdue have won five out of their last seven games against Maryland.
- Feb 12, 2019 - Maryland 70 vs. Purdue 56
- Dec 06, 2018 - Purdue 62 vs. Maryland 60
- Jan 31, 2018 - Purdue 75 vs. Maryland 67
- Dec 01, 2017 - Purdue 80 vs. Maryland 75
- Feb 04, 2017 - Purdue 73 vs. Maryland 72
- Feb 27, 2016 - Purdue 83 vs. Maryland 79
- Feb 06, 2016 - Maryland 72 vs. Purdue 61
-
