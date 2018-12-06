Maryland vs. Purdue odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 6-2 roll

A key early-season Big Ten contest highlights the Thursday night college basketball schedule when surging Maryland visits Purdue. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers (5-3) are looking to snap a two-game losing streak and bounce back from a blowout loss at Michigan in their conference opener. They also suffered a one-point loss at Florida State to start their two-game road trip. Maryland (7-1) defeated Penn State in its Big Ten opener and a close loss to Virginia remains the only blemish on its record.

The model knows Purdue is eager to get back on track by winning its home conference opener against a quality opponent. The Boilermakers lost the bulk of one of the country's most experienced rosters, bidding farewell to program stalwarts like Isaac Haas and Dakota Mathias.

But the Boilermakers still have a talented returning core, led by Carsen Edwards. The 6-1 junior is on the watch list for several awards and his early play has justified the hype. He is averaging 24.4 points, 4.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds.

The Boilermakers led the Big Ten in scoring last year and they will need to be at maximum efficiency in order to cover against a rising Maryland team that has looked impressive in the early going.

Maryland similarly saw high turnover in its lineup, led by reliable power forward Justin Jackson. But the Terrapins have quickly gelled with a mixture of holdovers and talented newcomers, and all five starters are averaging double-figures in scoring.

Anthony Cowan Jr. is putting up 16.4 points, 4.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game. He hit a three-pointer to seal the win against Penn State after the Nittany Lions closed within two in the last minute. The Terrapins have been efficient on both ends and pushed battle-tested Virginia to the wire before falling 76-71 last week for their first loss of the season.

