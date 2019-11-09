Maryland vs. Rhode Island odds: 2019 college basketball picks, Nov. 9 predictions from advanced simulation

The seventh-ranked Maryland Terrapins will take on the Rhode Island Rams at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Xfinity Center in an early-season college basketball matchup. Maryland is 1-0 overall and 1-0 at home, while Rhode Island is 1-0 overall and has yet to play on the road. Dating back to last season, Rhode Island is 6-2 against the spread in its last eight games, while Maryland is 2-5 in its last seven games. The Terrapins are favored by 12 points in the latest Maryland vs. Rhode Island odds, while the over-under is set at 144.5. Before entering any Maryland vs. Rhode Island picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated against the spread college basketball picks the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It began the 2019-20 season hitting 60 percent of its top-rated spread selections.

Now, it has simulated Maryland vs. Rhode Island 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Maryland made easy work of Holy Cross and carried off a 95-71 victory Tuesday night. The Terrapins got double-digit scores from four players: forward Jalen Smith (16 points), guard Darryl Morsell (15 points), guard Anthony Cowan Jr. (12 points), and guard Eric Ayala (12 points). Cowan Jr. thrilled Terrapin fans in the offseason when he withdrew from NBA Draft consideration in order to return to College Park for his senior season. The second-team All-Big Ten pick last year averaged 15.6 points and 4.4 assists per game as Maryland made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Rhode Island, meanwhile, downed Long Island 76-65 in its opener. Guard Fatts Russell scored a game-high 18 points and forward Cyril Langevine added 16 points for the Rams.

Maryland has struggled recently against the spread vs. Atlantic 10 conference teams, going 1-6 in its last seven games. Rhode Island has won seven of its last eight games straight up, and the total has gone over in six of the Rams' last eight games overall and in four of their last five games against Big Ten teams.

So who wins Rhode Island vs. Maryland? And which side of the spread cashes in 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Rhode Island vs. Maryland spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its CBB picks, and find out.