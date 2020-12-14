The Maryland Terrapins face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in an intriguing conference battle on Monday evening. Maryland hosts the proceedings at the Xfinity Center, with the game representing the Big Ten opener for both sides. The Terrapins are 4-1 on the young season, beginning with four consecutive wins before a road loss to Clemson in their last outing. Rutgers is a perfect 4-0 with a win over Syracuse in their last contest.

Tip-off is at 6 p.m. ET in College Park. The Terrapins are listed as two-point home favorites, down from the opening line, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 137 in the latest Maryland vs. Rutgers odds.

Maryland vs. Rutgers spread: Maryland -2

Maryland vs. Rutgers over-under: 137 points

Maryland vs. Rutgers money line: Maryland -141, Rutgers +117

MD: The Terrapins are 12-9 against the spread in the last 21 home games

RUT: The Scarlet Knights are 6-3-1 against the spread in the last 10 road games

What you need to know about Maryland

The Terrapins are a very strong offensive team, led by junior guard Eric Ayala and sophomore forward Donta Scott. Ayala leads the team at 13.4 points per game, and he is shooting 58.5 percent from 2-point range and 40.0 percent on 3-point attempts. Scott leads the team with 7.0 rebounds per game, and he is also shooting 69 percent from the field on the way to 11.6 points per contest.

All told, Maryland is a top-20 team nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency, headlined by a top-10 mark in effective field goal percentage. Mark Turgeon's team is shooting 60.2 percent on twos and 40.8 percent on threes this season, with Maryland also snatching 30.9 percent of its own misses on the offensive glass.

What you need to know about Rutgers

Rutgers is generally led by its defense, at least so far in 2020-21, but the Scarlet Knights are also benefiting from potent offensive contributions from three players. Junior wing Ron Harper Jr. is averaging 22.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game this season, knocking down 60.3 percent of his overall shots and 45.8 percent on 3-pointers. Elsewhere, junior guard Montez Mathis is averaging 16.3 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, with senior guard Jacob Young adding 16.0 points and a team-leading 6.8 assists per contest.

That trio is bolstering the offense, but it is truly a collective effort on defense. Rutgers is a top-15 team in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency, with high-end shooting metrics and strongly above-average defensive rebounding (76.2 percent). Finally, the Scarlet Knights create havoc with their length and aggressiveness, posting a 14.1 percent block rate and a 12.1 percent steal rate, both of which rank in the top 50 nationally.

