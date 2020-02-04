Maryland vs. Rutgers odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 4 predictions from model on 33-15 run

Teams battling to stay in the thick of the Big Ten race clash when the Rutgers Scarlet Knights take on the No. 9 Maryland Terrapins on Tuesday in College Park, Md. The Scarlet Knights (16-6), who are tied for fourth in the Big Ten with Iowa at 7-4, are just one game out of first place, while the Terrapins (17-4), who are third in the conference at 7-3, are just one-half game behind co-leading Illinois and Michigan State.

Tip-off from the Xfinity Center is set for 7 p.m. ET. Maryland leads the all-time series 10-3. The Terrapins are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Rutgers vs. Maryland odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 131.

Maryland vs. Rutgers spread: Maryland -7.5

Maryland vs. Rutgers over-under: 131 points

Maryland vs. Rutgers money line: Rutgers +268, Maryland -351

RUT: Is 12th in the country in total rebounds at 40.9 per game

MD: Is averaging 72.3 points

Why Maryland can cover

The Terrapins know success and have already clinched their 27th consecutive winning season after knocking off Iowa 82-72 on Thursday night. The Terps are also on pace to record their 18th 20-win season over that span, and are looking to qualify for their fifth NCAA Tournament appearance over the past six years. Maryland is 4-0-1 against the spread in its last five games overall.

All-American candidate Jalen Smith has been on fire the past five games, averaging 21.6 points on 62 percent shooting, 11 rebounds and 2.4 blocks. Smith is also shooting 48 percent from 3-point range and 83 percent from the free-throw line during that stretch. Smith is tied for the Big Ten lead in double-doubles (12), including four straight, and ranks third in blocks (2.3 per game).

Why Rutgers can cover

Even so, the Terrapins aren't a lock to cover the Maryland vs. Rutgers spread. That's because the Scarlet Knights have been on a tear, winning 10 of their last 13 and are receiving votes in both national polls. Rutgers is also among the nation's best in a number of categories, including 12th in rebounding (40.9), 14th in field-goal percentage defense (38.0), 16th in scoring defense (61.1) and 18th in rebound margin (plus-7.1).

Forward Akwasi Yeboah is one of 19 active NCAA players with 1,500 points and 600 rebounds, ranking 50th in career points at 1,535 and 56th in rebounds at 666. Yeboah is second on the team, averaging 9.9 points per game and is also averaging 4.5 rebounds. He has been red hot over the past four games, averaging 14.5 points, including a 20-point performance in a 75-72 win over Nebraska on Jan. 25.

