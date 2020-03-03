Maryland vs. Rutgers odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, March 3 predictions by model on 72-48 run

The No. 9 Maryland Terrapins will look to secure at least a share of their first Big Ten championship when they take on the host Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Tuesday at Piscataway, N.J. The Terrapins (23-6), who lead the Big Ten at 13-5, have a one-game lead over Michigan State, Illinois and Wisconsin, while the Scarlet Knights (18-11), who are tied for eighth in the conference at 9-9, are 17-1 on their home court.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET from the Rutgers Athletic Center. Maryland leads the all-time series 11-3. The Scarlet Knights are one-point favorites in the latest Maryland vs. Rutgers odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 133. Before making any Rutgers vs. Maryland picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Maryland vs. Rutgers spread: Rutgers -1

Maryland vs. Rutgers over-under: 130 points

Maryland vs. Rutgers money line: Maryland +103, Rutgers -119

MD: Is 47th in the country in scoring margin at plus-7.8

RU: Is 17th nationally in total rebounds at 40 per game

Why Rutgers can cover

The Scarlet Knights have already clinched their first winning season since going 19-14 in 2005-06 and are seeking their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1990-91. It would be their seventh bid all-time. Rutgers is averaging 69.6 points per game and has a scoring margin of plus-7.3, 57th-best in the nation.

Sophomore guard-forward Ron Harper Jr. leads the Scarlet Knights in scoring at 12.1 points per game and is also averaging 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists. Harper has scored in double figures in four of the last six games, including a 27-point effort against Illinois in a 72-57 win on Feb. 15. He has two double-doubles this year.

Why Maryland can cover

Even so, the Scarlet Knights aren't a lock to cover the Maryland vs. Rutgers spread. That's because the Terrapins have dominated the series of late, winning eight straight, including three in a row at Rutgers. Maryland posted a 56-51 win over the Scarlet Knights on Feb. 4. The Terrapins have won five of their last six road games and have clinched their 27th straight winning season and 46th in the past 50 years.

Offensively, senior guard Anthony Cowan Jr. leads the Terrapins in scoring at 16.1 points and 4.7 assists. He is also averaging 3.6 rebounds and recorded his 500th rebound against Michigan State to become just the second player in Big Ten history to record 1,800 points, 500 rebounds and 500 assists. Talor Battle was the other.

