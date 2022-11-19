The Maryland Terrapins (3-0) and Saint Louis Billikens (3-0) clash in the 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Classic on Saturday afternoon. Both teams have started the season off well, winning three straight games. On Tuesday, the Terrapins routed Binghamton 76-52. On the opposite side, Saint Louis outlasted Memphis 90-84 on Nov. 15. The winner advances to the championship game to either face Providence or Miami.

Tip-off from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Billikens are 4-point favorites in the latest Maryland vs. Saint Louis odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 145.5. Before making any Saint Louis vs. Maryland picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Maryland vs. Saint Louis spread: Billikens -4

Maryland vs. Saint Louis over/under: 145.5 points

Maryland vs. Saint Louis money line: Billikens -180, Terrapins +155

SLU: Billikens are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games following a straight-up win

MD: Terrapins are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games overall

Why Maryland can cover

Sophomore forward Julian Reese is an athletic and impactful player on the wing for the Terrapins. Reese loves the attack the lane and has the leaping ability to slam it down with force. The Maryland native is relentless on the glass and is always fighting to gain position. He averages a team-best 15 points with 8.7 rebounds per game. On Nov. 10, Reese racked up 19 points and 12 boards.

Senior guard Jahmir Young is another scoring threat in the backcourt. Young is a strong and dynamic player who excels in the mid-range. The Maryland native has an excellent shooting touch from the perimeter and finishes with either hand at the rim. Young averages 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

Why Saint Louis can cover

Sophomore guard Gibson Jimerson is a knockdown shooter who has a high and quick release. Jimerson can score off the dribble or in catch-and-shoot situations with no problem. The Virginia native is leading the team in points (18.7) with 3.7 rebounds and shoots 46% from 3-point land. He's logged at least 18 points and four 3-pointers in each game thus far.

Junior guard Yuri Collins is an impactful presence in the backcourt for Saint Louis. Collins has been a floor general orchestrating the offense. The Missouri native scans the court very well and creates his own looks at the rim. Collins is averaging 14 points with 12 assists per game. In his last outing, Collins dropped 22 points and nine assists.

