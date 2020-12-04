The Friday college basketball schedule gets underway with a battle between the Maryland Terrapins and the Saint Peter's Peacocks at the Xfinity Center in College Park, Md. The Terrapins are 3-0 on the season overall and 2-1 against the spread. Saint Peter's is 2-1 straight-up and has covered in all three games. Maryland was originally schedule to face George Mason on Friday, but Saint Peter's was able to fill in as an opponent after COVID-19 issues impacted George Mason.

Tip-off in this one is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Maryland vs. Saint Peter's odds list the Terrapins as 14-point favorites. The over-under for total points expected is set at 134. Before making any Saint Peter's vs. Maryland picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of almost $2,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It's also off to a fast start in the 2020-21 season, going 4-1 on its top-rated picks and returning over $300. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Maryland vs. Saint Peter's. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Saint Peter's vs. Maryland:

Maryland vs. Saint Peter's spread: Maryland -14

Maryland vs. Saint Peter's over-under: 134 points

Maryland vs. Saint Peter's money line: Maryland -1184; Saint Peter's +720

What you need to know about Maryland

The Terrapins have had a pair of games cancelled due to COVID-19, but they've been sharp in the three games they have been able to play. They beat Old Dominion, Navy and Mount St. Mary's by at least 18 points each. They cruised to covers in the first two games and narrowly missed as 19.5-point favorites in their last outing.

Maryland is getting most of its scoring from the backcourt thus far. Guard Eric Ayala leads the team with 16.3 points per game, while guards Aaron Wiggins (12.7 ppg) and Darryl Morsell (12.3) are also averaging double figures. Forward Donta Scott averages 11 points and is tied with Morsell for the lead in rebounding average (5.7).

What you need to know about Saint Peter's

The Peacocks, who play in the MAAC, dropped their opener at St. John's 76-75. Despite that loss it was still an impressive effort for a team that was a 10.5-point underdog. They've rolled to consecutive double-digit wins since that point, winning and covering against La Salle and Stony Brook.

Forward Fousseyni Drame leads the Peacocks with 14.7 points and seven rebounds per contest. Saint Peter's is also getting great production from forward KC Ndefo, who is averaging 13 points and 5.7 boards per contest

How to make Maryland vs. Saint Peter's picks

The model has simulated Maryland vs. Saint Peter's 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over on the total, and it has also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Saint Peter's vs. Maryland? And which side of the spread is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.