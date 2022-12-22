Who's Playing

St. Peter's @ Maryland

Current Records: St. Peter's 6-5; Maryland 8-3

What to Know

The Maryland Terrapins have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the St. Peter's Peacocks at 6:30 p.m. ET Dec. 22 at Xfinity Center. St. Peter's will be strutting in after a victory while the Terrapins will be stumbling in from a loss.

Maryland entered their matchup against the UCLA Bruins last week without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Things couldn't have gone much worse for Maryland as they lost 87-60. It was supposed to be a close game, and they were supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening. The top scorer for Maryland was guard Ian Martinez (16 points).

Meanwhile, St. Peter's beat the Quinnipiac Bobcats 63-56 on Sunday.

This next contest looks promising for the Terrapins, who are favored by a full 22.5 points. Those burned by picking them against the spread last Wednesday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Everything came up roses for Maryland at home against the Peacocks when the teams previously met two seasons ago as the team secured a 90-57 win. Will Maryland repeat their success, or does St. Peter's have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Terrapins are a big 22.5-point favorite against the Peacocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terrapins as a 21.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Maryland have won both of the games they've played against St. Peter's in the last eight years.