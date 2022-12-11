Who's Playing

No. 7 Tennessee @ No. 13 Maryland

Current Records: Tennessee 8-1; Maryland 8-1

What to Know

The #13 Maryland Terrapins will take on the #7 Tennessee Volunteers at 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Barclays Center. The Volunteers will be strutting in after a win while Maryland will be stumbling in from a loss.

Maryland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 64-59 to the Wisconsin Badgers. One thing holding the Terrapins back was the mediocre play of guard Hakim Hart, who did not have his best game: he finished with only five points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Tennessee entered their game on Wednesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They claimed a resounding 84-49 victory over the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at home. Five players on Tennessee scored in the double digits: guard Tyreke Key (17), forward Julian Phillips (16), forward Uros Plavsic (13), guard Zakai Zeigler (13), and forward Olivier Nkamhoua (10).

Maryland and the Volunteers now sit at an identical 8-1. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Terrapins rank third in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 4.4 on average. But Tennessee comes into the matchup boasting the third most steals per game in college basketball at 11.8. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.