Who's Playing

UMBC @ Maryland

Current Records: UMBC 9-4; Maryland 9-3

What to Know

The Maryland Terrapins have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the UMBC Retrievers at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 29 at Xfinity Center. The Terrapins earned a 66-45 win in their most recent game against UMBC in December of 2017.

The St. Peter's Peacocks typically have all the answers at home, but last week Maryland proved too difficult a challenge. Maryland blew past St. Peter's 75-45. Maryland was heavily favored coming into this matchup, and the results showcase why. Their guard Hakim Hart looked sharp as he had 20 points.

Meanwhile, the Retrievers had enough points to win and then some against the William & Mary Tribe last week, taking their contest 78-62.

Their wins bumped the Terrapins to 9-3 and UMBC to 9-4. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Maryland won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.