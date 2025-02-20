The No. 20 Maryland Terrapins (20-6, 10-5 Big Ten) will try to extend their three-game winning streak when they host the USC Trojans (14-11, 6-8) on Thursday night. Maryland has won seven of its last eight games overall, including a 101-75 win against Iowa on Sunday. USC has lost three of its last four games, falling to Minnesota in a 69-66 final on Saturday. This is the only meeting between the Terrapins and Trojans this season.

Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Xfinity Center. Maryland is favored by 10.5 points in the latest Maryland vs. USC odds, while the over/under is 153 points, per SportsLine consensus.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 16 of the 2024-25 season on a 213-158 betting roll (+1675) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023.

The model has set its sights on USC-Maryland. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Maryland vs. USC spread: Maryland -10.5

Maryland vs. USC over/under: 153 points

Maryland vs. USC money line: Maryland: -617, USC: +452

Maryland vs. USC streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Maryland can cover

Maryland is one of the hottest teams in the country, rattling off three straight victories while winning seven of their last eight games overall. The Terrapins cruised to a 101-75 win over Iowa on Sunday, outscoring the Hawkeyes 54-24 in the second half. Five Maryland players scored at least 16 points, led by a 26-point performance from guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie.

The Belmont transfer shot 11 of 14 from the floor, upping his season average to 14.7 points per game. Gillespie is one of five Maryland players averaging at least 12 points per game, with freshman center Derik Queen averaging a team-high 16.0 points and 8.8 rebounds per contest. The Terrapins are riding a 12-game home winning streak and have covered the spread in four of their last five games.

Why USC can cover

USC has lost three of its last four games, but two of those losses have been by one possession. The Trojans covered the spread as 3-point road underdogs in a 77-75 loss at Northwestern earlier this month, and they lost to Minnesota by three points on Saturday. Senior guard Chibuzo Agbo and freshman guard Wesley Yates III each scored 18 points in the loss to the Golden Gophers.

The Trojans have also flashed their potential this season, picking up wins over then-No. 7 Michigan State and Penn State. Junior guard Desmond Claude leads USC with 16.0 points, 4.4 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game, while Yates (12.8 ppg) and Agbo (12.1) are both scoring in double figures as well. The Trojans have covered the spread in five of their last seven February games.

How to make Maryland vs. USC picks

The model has simulated USC vs. Maryland 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60% of simulations.

So who wins Maryland vs. USC, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time?