Who's Playing

Wisconsin @ Maryland

Current Records: Wisconsin 12-6; Maryland 12-7

What to Know

The Maryland Terrapins have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Wisconsin Badgers and are hoping to record their first win since Dec. 28 of 2020. Maryland and Wisconsin will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Xfinity Center. The Terrapins are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

It was close but no cigar for Maryland as they fell 58-55 to the Purdue Boilermakers on Sunday. The defeat was just more heartbreak for Maryland, who fell 62-61 when the teams previously met last February. A silver lining for them was the play of forward Julian Reese, who had 19 points.

Speaking of close games: Wisconsin was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 66-63 to the Northwestern Wildcats. Forward Tyler Wahl wasn't much of a difference maker for the Badgers; Wahl picked up four fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to an 11-point finish.

Having both suffered close losses, these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wisconsin have won eight out of their last 12 games against Maryland.