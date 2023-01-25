Who's Playing
Wisconsin @ Maryland
Current Records: Wisconsin 12-6; Maryland 12-7
What to Know
The Maryland Terrapins have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Wisconsin Badgers and are hoping to record their first win since Dec. 28 of 2020. Maryland and Wisconsin will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Xfinity Center. The Terrapins are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
It was close but no cigar for Maryland as they fell 58-55 to the Purdue Boilermakers on Sunday. The defeat was just more heartbreak for Maryland, who fell 62-61 when the teams previously met last February. A silver lining for them was the play of forward Julian Reese, who had 19 points.
Speaking of close games: Wisconsin was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 66-63 to the Northwestern Wildcats. Forward Tyler Wahl wasn't much of a difference maker for the Badgers; Wahl picked up four fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to an 11-point finish.
Having both suffered close losses, these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Wisconsin have won eight out of their last 12 games against Maryland.
- Dec 06, 2022 - Wisconsin 64 vs. Maryland 59
- Jan 09, 2022 - Wisconsin 70 vs. Maryland 69
- Jan 27, 2021 - Wisconsin 61 vs. Maryland 55
- Dec 28, 2020 - Maryland 70 vs. Wisconsin 64
- Jan 14, 2020 - Wisconsin 56 vs. Maryland 54
- Feb 01, 2019 - Wisconsin 69 vs. Maryland 61
- Jan 14, 2019 - Maryland 64 vs. Wisconsin 60
- Mar 01, 2018 - Wisconsin 59 vs. Maryland 54
- Feb 04, 2018 - Maryland 68 vs. Wisconsin 63
- Feb 19, 2017 - Wisconsin 71 vs. Maryland 60
- Feb 13, 2016 - Wisconsin 70 vs. Maryland 57
- Jan 09, 2016 - Maryland 63 vs. Wisconsin 60