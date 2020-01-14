Maryland vs. Wisconsin odds, spread: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 14 predictions from proven model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Maryland and Wisconsin.
The Wisconsin Badgers will take on the No. 17 Maryland Terrapins at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Kohl Center. Wisconsin is 10-6 overall and 7-1 at home, while Maryland is 13-3 overall and 0-3 on the road. Maryland had a three-game winning streak snapped on Friday. Wisconsin has won five of its past six games. The Badgers are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Wisconsin vs. Maryland odds, while the over-under is set at 125.5. Before entering any Maryland vs. Wisconsin picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Wisconsin vs. Maryland 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
The Badgers beat Penn State 58-49 on Saturday. Micah Potter took over for the Badgers, finishing with a career-best 24 points (a whopping 41 percent of their total) in addition to 13 boards. He scored 18 points in the first half. Brad Davison added 11 points and 13 rebounds. The Wisconsin reserves outscored the Penn State bench players 31-15. Wisconsin led the whole way and by as many as 12 with 14:13 to play.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 34 turnovers, Iowa took down Maryland 67-49 last week. One thing holding Maryland back was the mediocre play of Anthony Cowan Jr., as he finished with only nine points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 36 minutes. The Hawkeyes led by as many as 22 points in the second half. It was the second-lowest scoring total of the season for Maryland.
Jalen Smith led the Terrapins with 13 points. Maryland was held to 32.7 percent shooting, its second-worst showing of the season.
So who wins Maryland vs. Wisconsin? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Wisconsin vs. Maryland spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
