Maryland vs. Wisconsin odds, spread: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 14 predictions from proven model

The Wisconsin Badgers will take on the No. 17 Maryland Terrapins at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Kohl Center. Wisconsin is 10-6 overall and 7-1 at home, while Maryland is 13-3 overall and 0-3 on the road. Maryland had a three-game winning streak snapped on Friday. Wisconsin has won five of its past six games. The Badgers are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Wisconsin vs. Maryland odds, while the over-under is set at 125.5.

The Badgers beat Penn State 58-49 on Saturday. Micah Potter took over for the Badgers, finishing with a career-best 24 points (a whopping 41 percent of their total) in addition to 13 boards. He scored 18 points in the first half. Brad Davison added 11 points and 13 rebounds. The Wisconsin reserves outscored the Penn State bench players 31-15. Wisconsin led the whole way and by as many as 12 with 14:13 to play.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 34 turnovers, Iowa took down Maryland 67-49 last week. One thing holding Maryland back was the mediocre play of Anthony Cowan Jr., as he finished with only nine points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 36 minutes. The Hawkeyes led by as many as 22 points in the second half. It was the second-lowest scoring total of the season for Maryland.

Jalen Smith led the Terrapins with 13 points. Maryland was held to 32.7 percent shooting, its second-worst showing of the season.

