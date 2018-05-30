Maryland's Kevin Huerter will remain in the NBA Draft dealing a big blow to the Terrapins

Maryland sophomore Kevin Huerter has decided to leave school early and remain in the 2018 NBA Draft, a source confirmed to CBS Sports on Wednesday.

An official announcement is expected soon.

Huerter averaged 14.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 34.4 minutes per game last season while shooting 41.7 percent from 3-point range. The 6-foot-7 guard is considered a borderline first-round pick in next month's NBA Draft. His departure means Maryland is losing two of its top four scorers from last season's team that finished 19-13 overall and was ranked No. 16 in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) before this news.