Who's Playing

Albany Great Danes @ Massachusetts Minutemen

Current Records: Albany 0-0, Massachusetts 0-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: William D. Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts

William D. Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Massachusetts Minutemen will host the Albany Great Danes to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 7th at William D. Mullins Center.

Field goal percentage could be a deciding factor in this game, as both teams struggled in that department last year. Albany were ranked 323rd in the nation, having averaged an unimpressive 41.5% over the course of the season. Massachusetts, meanwhile, were ranked 320th at 42%.

Looking back to last season, Albany struggled throughout, finishing with a less-than-stellar 8-23 record. On the other hand, Massachusetts wound up balanced, finishing 15-15.

Albany will be fighting an uphill battle on Tuesday as the experts have pegged them as the ten-point underdog. They finished last season with an 11-17-1 record against the spread.

Albany came up short against Massachusetts when the teams last played back in December of 2022, falling 87-73. Can Albany avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.





The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Massachusetts won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.