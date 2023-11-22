Who's Playing

CCSU Blue Devils @ Massachusetts Minutemen

Current Records: CCSU 1-3, Massachusetts 2-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: William D. Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts

William D. Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $9.00

What to Know

CCSU has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Massachusetts Minutemen at 2:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at William D. Mullins Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Last Sunday, the Blue Devils were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 67-63 to the Jaspers.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but the Minutemen had to settle for a 78-75 loss against the Crimson on Friday.

Despite the defeat, Massachusetts got a solid performance out of Matt Cross, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 16 rebounds.

Even though they lost, Massachusetts were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 23 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Harvard only pulled down 11.

The Blue Devils' win pushed their record up to 1-3, while the Jaspers' bumped their own up to the opposite: 3-1.

CCSU is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: CCSU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Massachusetts struggles in that department as they've been even better at 42 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Massachusetts is a big 14.5-point favorite against CCSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Minutemen, as the game opened with the Minutemen as a 12-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Massachusetts has won both of the games they've played against CCSU in the last 4 years.