Who's Playing

CCSU Blue Devils @ Massachusetts Minutemen

Current Records: CCSU 1-3, Massachusetts 2-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: William D. Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

CCSU has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Massachusetts Minutemen at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at William D. Mullins Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

On Sunday, the Blue Devils were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 67-63 to the Jaspers.

Meanwhile, Massachusetts fought the good fight in their overtime game against Harvard on Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Crimson by a score of 78-75.

Matt Cross put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 16 points and 16 rebounds.

Even though they lost, Massachusetts were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 23 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Harvard only pulled down 11.

The losses dropped the Blue Devils to 1-3 and the Minutemen to 2-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: CCSU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Massachusetts struggles in that department as they've been even better at 42 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

CCSU was pulverized by Massachusetts 94-67 when the teams last played back in November of 2022. Can CCSU avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Massachusetts has won both of the games they've played against CCSU in the last 4 years.