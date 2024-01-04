Halftime Report

Massachusetts is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have jumped out to a quick 40-32 lead against Duquesne.

Massachusetts entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Duquesne step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Duquesne Dukes @ Massachusetts Minutemen

Current Records: Duquesne 9-3, Massachusetts 9-3

How To Watch

What to Know

Duquesne and Massachusetts are an even 4-4 against one another since February of 2016, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at William D. Mullins Center. Duquesne has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Duquesne scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They blew past the Cougars, posting a 95-47 victory at home. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win Duquesne has managed all season.

Meanwhile, Massachusetts had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 22 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Saturday. They walked away with a 79-66 victory over the Saints.

Massachusetts can attribute much of their success to Matt Cross, who scored 24 points along with nine rebounds and eight steals. Those eight steals set a new season-high mark for him. Keon Thompson was another key contributor, scoring 21 points.

The Dukes pushed their record up to 9-3 with that win, which was their fourth straight at home. As for the Minutemen, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 9-3 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Duquesne hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.8 points per game. However, it's not like Massachusetts struggles in that department as they've been averaging 84.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Duquesne is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Against the spread, they have been a house darling this year with a chancy 4-7 ATS record.

Odds

Massachusetts is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Duquesne, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 155.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Massachusetts and Duquesne both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.