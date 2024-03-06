Who's Playing

Fordham Rams @ Massachusetts Minutemen

Current Records: Fordham 12-17, Massachusetts 19-10

When: Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts

Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

After two games on the road, Massachusetts is heading back home. They and the Fordham Rams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Mullins Center. Fordham took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Massachusetts, who comes in off a win.

Even though Massachusetts has not done well against the Wildcats recently (they were 1-7 in their previous eight matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Minutemen had just enough and edged the Wildcats out 69-67. 69 seems to be a good number for Massachusetts as the team scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

Massachusetts can attribute much of their success to Matt Cross, who scored 26 points along with five rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 13 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Fordham found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a 82-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Hawks.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Kyle Rose, who went 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 31 points and 0 assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Romad Dean, who almost dropped a double-double on nine points and 12 rebounds.

The Minutemen are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 19-10 record this season. As for the Rams, they dropped their record down to 12-17 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Massachusetts have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Fordham struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Massachusetts came up short against the Rams in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 77-67. Will Massachusetts have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Fordham has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Massachusetts.