La Salle Explorers @ Massachusetts Minutemen

Current Records: La Salle 10-5, Massachusetts 10-4

When: Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: William D. Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts

William D. Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the La Salle Explorers and the Massachusetts Minutemen are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 10th at William D. Mullins Center. La Salle will be strutting in after a win while Massachusetts will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Saturday, the Explorers earned a 81-76 win over the Rams.

Among those leading the charge was Daeshon Shepherd, who scored 15 points along with eight rebounds. Another player making a difference was Rokas Jocius, who scored 14 points along with six rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, Massachusetts unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Sunday. They took a 64-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Flyers. Massachusetts has struggled against Dayton recently, as their game on Sunday was their eighth consecutive lost matchup.

Despite the defeat, Massachusetts had strong showings from Matt Cross, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 14 rebounds, and Josh Cohen, who scored 15 points along with nine rebounds. Less helpful for Massachusetts was Rahsool Diggins' abysmal 0-10 three-point shooting.

Even though they lost, Massachusetts were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Dayton only pulled down six offensive rebounds.

The Explorers' win bumped their record up to 10-5. As for the Minutemen, their loss dropped their record down to 10-4.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Wednesday as the two teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. La Salle hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77 points per game. However, it's not like Massachusetts struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

La Salle beat Massachusetts 86-72 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for La Salle since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Massachusetts has won 6 out of their last 10 games against La Salle.