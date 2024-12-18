Who's Playing

Northeastern Huskies @ Massachusetts Minutemen

Current Records: Northeastern 8-3, Massachusetts 4-7

When: Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts

What to Know

The Massachusetts Minutemen's homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Northeastern Huskies at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Mullins Center. The Minutemen are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.3 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, everything came up roses for Massachusetts against UMass Boston as the team secured an 86-52 victory. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 47-24.

Massachusetts smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 12 consecutive matchups dating back to last season.

Meanwhile, Northeastern waltzed into their contest on Sunday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They secured a 75-71 W over the Monarchs. The Huskies' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

Northeastern's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Rashad King, who almost dropped a double-double on 21 points and nine rebounds. Another player making a difference was Masai Troutman, who earned 15 points plus two steals.

Massachusetts' victory bumped their record up to 4-7. As for Northeastern, their win bumped their record up to 8-3.

Going forward, Massachusetts is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. Currently 7-4 against the spread, Northeastern has been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, Massachusetts is only 3-7 ATS.

Massachusetts came up short against Northeastern when the teams last played back in December of 2021, falling 82-76. Will Massachusetts have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Massachusetts is a 3.5-point favorite against Northeastern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Minutemen as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 149 points.

Series History

Massachusetts and Northeastern both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.