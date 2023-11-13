Who's Playing
Quinnipiac Bobcats @ Massachusetts Minutemen
Current Records: Quinnipiac 2-0, Massachusetts 1-0
How To Watch
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: William D. Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts
What to Know
Quinnipiac has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Monday. They will take on the Massachusetts Minutemen at 7:00 p.m. ET at William D. Mullins Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
On Friday, the Bobcats didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Blue Devils, but they still walked away with a 74-70 victory.
Meanwhile, Massachusetts took care of business in their home opener on Tuesday (and then some). They put the hurt on the Great Danes with a sharp 92-71 victory. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 46-26.
Among those leading the charge was Josh Cohen, who earned 22 points along with 8 rebounds and 3 steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Keon Thompson, who earned 13 points along with 6 assists.
The Bobcats' win bumped their record up to 2-0. As for the Minutemen, their victory bumped their record up to 1-0.
Quinnipiac came up short against Massachusetts in their previous meeting back in November of 2018, falling 69-62. Can Quinnipiac avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Massachusetts and Quinnipiac both have 1 win in their last 2 games.
- Nov 28, 2018 - Massachusetts 69 vs. Quinnipiac 62
- Nov 29, 2017 - Quinnipiac 68 vs. Massachusetts 66