Who's Playing

Quinnipiac Bobcats @ Massachusetts Minutemen

Current Records: Quinnipiac 2-0, Massachusetts 1-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: William D. Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts

William D. Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Quinnipiac has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Monday. They will take on the Massachusetts Minutemen at 7:00 p.m. ET at William D. Mullins Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Friday, the Bobcats didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Blue Devils, but they still walked away with a 74-70 victory.

Meanwhile, Massachusetts took care of business in their home opener on Tuesday (and then some). They put the hurt on the Great Danes with a sharp 92-71 victory. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 46-26.

Among those leading the charge was Josh Cohen, who earned 22 points along with 8 rebounds and 3 steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Keon Thompson, who earned 13 points along with 6 assists.

The Bobcats' win bumped their record up to 2-0. As for the Minutemen, their victory bumped their record up to 1-0.

Quinnipiac came up short against Massachusetts in their previous meeting back in November of 2018, falling 69-62. Can Quinnipiac avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Massachusetts and Quinnipiac both have 1 win in their last 2 games.