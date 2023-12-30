Who's Playing

Siena Saints @ Massachusetts Minutemen

Current Records: Siena 2-10, Massachusetts 8-3

How To Watch

What to Know

Siena has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against the Massachusetts Minutemen at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at William D. Mullins Center. Siena is hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Friday, the Saints were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 71-67 to the Bears.

Even though they lost, Siena were working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Massachusetts has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matchups by 21 points or more this season. They put the hurt on the Monarchs with a sharp 87-65 victory on Sunday. That's two games straight that Massachusetts has won by exactly 22 points.

Massachusetts can attribute much of their success to Josh Cohen, who scored 28 points along with six rebounds. Those 28 points set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Matt Cross, who scored 14 points along with seven rebounds and five assists.

The Saints' loss dropped their record down to 2-10. As for the Minutemen, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 8-3 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Siena have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Massachusetts struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only Massachusetts took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, the game looks promising for Massachusetts, as the team is favored by a full 19.5 points. This contest will be Siena's seventh straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-4 against the spread).

Odds

Massachusetts is a big 19.5-point favorite against Siena, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Minutemen slightly, as the game opened with the Minutemen as a 21-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

