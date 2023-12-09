Who's Playing

UMass Lowell River Hawks @ Massachusetts Minutemen

Current Records: UMass Lowell 6-2, Massachusetts 4-2

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: William D. Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts

William D. Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Massachusetts Minutemen will be playing at home against the UMass Lowell River Hawks at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at William D. Mullins Center. Massachusetts might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up ten turnovers on Wednesday.

The point spread may have favored Massachusetts on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They took a 81-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Tigers.

Despite their defeat, Massachusetts saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Keon Thompson, who scored 19 points, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Matt Cross, who scored 17 points.

UMass Lowell has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matchups by 33 points or more this season. They claimed a resounding 117-69 victory over the Falcons at home. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 29.7% better than the opposition, as UMass Lowell's was.

The Minutemen's win lifted them to 4-2 while the Tigers' loss dropped them down to 4-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Massachusetts have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UMass Lowell struggles in that department as they've been even better at 41.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Massachusetts came up short against UMass Lowell in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, falling 85-80. Can Massachusetts avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Massachusetts has won 5 out of their last 6 games against UMass Lowell.