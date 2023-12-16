Who's Playing

West Virginia Mountaineers @ Massachusetts Minutemen

Current Records: West Virginia 4-5, Massachusetts 5-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: MassMutual Center -- Springfield, Massachusetts

MassMutual Center -- Springfield, Massachusetts TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

West Virginia has enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will take on the Massachusetts Minutemen in a holiday battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at at MassMutual Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, the Mountaineers earned a 66-60 win over the Dragons.

Jesse Edwards was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 16 points along with five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Kobe Johnson, who scored eight points along with six assists.

Meanwhile, the Minutemen were able to grind out a solid victory over the River Hawks on Saturday, taking the game 91-77.

The Mountaineers' victory bumped their record up to 4-5. As for the Minutemen, their victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: West Virginia have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Massachusetts struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

West Virginia is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Odds

Massachusetts is a slight 2.5-point favorite against West Virginia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Minutemen as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

