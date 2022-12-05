Who's Playing

Albany @ Massachusetts

Current Records: Albany 3-6; Massachusetts 6-1

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Massachusetts Minutemen are heading back home. They will take on the Albany Great Danes at 7 p.m. ET Monday at William D. Mullins Center. The Minutemen should still be riding high after a victory, while Albany will be looking to get back in the win column.

Things were close when UMass and the Harvard Crimson clashed this past Friday, but UMass ultimately edged out the opposition 71-68. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. UMass' guard Noah Fernandes filled up the stat sheet, picking up 18 points.

Meanwhile, Albany has to be aching after a bruising 88-62 defeat to the American Eagles last Tuesday.

This next game looks promising for the Minutemen, who are favored by a full 15.5 points. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Albany's loss took them down to 3-6 while Massachusetts' win pulled them up to 6-1. A win for the Great Danes would reverse both their bad luck and Massachusetts' good luck. We'll see if Albany manages to pull off that tough task or if UMass keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: William D. Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts

William D. Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Minutemen are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Great Danes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Minutemen as a 15-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.