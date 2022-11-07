Who's Playing

Central Connecticut State @ Massachusetts

What to Know

The Massachusetts Minutemen and the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET November 7th at William D. Mullins Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for UMass (15-17), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Likewise, returning after a rocky 8-24 season, Central Connecticut State is aiming to prove that the past does not define them.

A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Minutemens allowed their opponents to shoot an average of 48.50% from the floor, which was the 352nd highest shooting percentage allowed (top 101%) in college basketball. Central Connecticut State experienced some struggles of their own as they could only manage to knock down 39.30% of their shots, making them 351st worst (bottom 101%) in college basketball in field goal percentage. So maybe these sore spots will just cancel each other out if things haven't changed too much in the offseason.

UMass has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: William D. Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts

William D. Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.00

Odds

The Minutemen are a big 16-point favorite against the Blue Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Massachusetts won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.