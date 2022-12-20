Who's Playing

Dartmouth @ Massachusetts

Current Records: Dartmouth 4-9; Massachusetts 8-3

What to Know

The Dartmouth Big Green are staying on the road on Tuesday to face off against the Massachusetts Minutemen at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 20 at William D. Mullins Center. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.

The Big Green were close but no cigar this past Friday as they fell 59-55 to the South Florida Bulls. Dartmouth's defeat came about despite a quality game from Dame Adelekun, who had 19 points in addition to seven boards.

Meanwhile, the game between UMass and the North Texas Mean Green this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with UMass falling 62-44, it was darn close to turning into one. The losing side was boosted by forward Matt Cross, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 13 rebounds.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: William D. Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts

William D. Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.